An Elmont woman was arrested and charged with felony impaired driving after an accident involving an off-duty NYPD officer Wednesday evening on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County, State Police said.
Cherie Aldridge, 46, was driving eastbound on the Southern between Exit 17, Hempstead Avenue, and Exit 18, Eagle Avenue, in Lakeview when at about 6:20 p.m. her Chevrolet Malibu sideswiped the unidentified officer’s vehicle, State Police said Thursday in a news release. There were no injuries reported.
"While the trooper was interviewing the vehicle operators," Aldridge "was slurring her speech and unsteady on her feet," police said.
A drug recognition expert examined Aldridge and determined she was “impaired by drugs,” police said.
Aldridge was charged with felony driving while impaired by drugs because she’s been convicted of DWI with the past 10 years, police said.
She was being held for arraignment Thursday in Nassau County First District Court.
