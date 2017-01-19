An East Meadow man was arrested after he fled the scene of several accidents Wednesday on the Southern State Parkway, State Police said.
Bradley Garner, 33, faces charges of felony aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while impaired by drugs, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Maj. David Candelaria, Troop L commander, said Thursday in a news release.
State Police said Garner was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey on the parkway in the Town of Hempstead at about 4:40 p.m. when he was involved in several motor vehicle accidents from which he fled the scene. After his vehicle became disabled, police said, Garner ran away but was taken into custody by State Police shortly after.
He was taken to the Nassau County jail where he was being held for arraignment.
Police did not say whether there were any injuries associated with any of the accidents.
