A Dix Hills man was charged with impaired driving after his car overturned early Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Wyandanch, killing a passenger, Suffolk County police said.
A Dix Hills man was charged with impaired driving after his car overturned early Friday in Wyandanch, killing a passenger, police said.
Rosaly Agosto, 31, was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, Suffolk County police said.
Agosto was eastbound on Lake Place about 12:50 a.m. when he lost control...
A Dix Hills man was charged with impaired driving after his car overturned early Friday in Wyandanch, killing a passenger, police said.
Rosaly Agosto, 31, was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, Suffolk County police said.
Agosto was eastbound on Lake Place about 12:50 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Ford Explorer as he attempted to make a right turn onto Brook Avenue, police said.
A passenger in the back seat was killed, police said. The passenger’s identity was not released.
A passenger in the front seat, Miguelina Rodriguez, 29, of Dix Hills, was treated at the scene, police said.
Agosto was not injured, police said.
