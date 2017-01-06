A Dix Hills man was charged with impaired driving after his car overturned early Friday in Wyandanch, killing a passenger, police said.

Rosaly Agosto, 31, was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, Suffolk County police said.

Agosto was eastbound on Lake Place about 12:50 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Ford Explorer as he attempted to make a right turn onto Brook Avenue, police said.

A passenger in the back seat was killed, police said. The passenger’s identity was not released.

A passenger in the front seat, Miguelina Rodriguez, 29, of Dix Hills, was treated at the scene, police said.

Agosto was not injured, police said.