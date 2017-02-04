The driver of a car involved in a two-car rollover crash late Friday on the Sagtikos Parkway in Commack was arrested on drug and weapons charges, State Police said.
Manuel D. Baez, 30, of Brentwood, was traveling on the southbound Sagtikos, north of the Long Island Expressway, at 11:53 p.m. when the crash occurred.
In a news release Saturday, police did not provide details.
Baez was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
Police said an investigation determined Baez was in possession of marijuana, cocaine and a billy club.
He is to be arraigned on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of marijuana, police said.
