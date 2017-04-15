HIGHLIGHTS

  • One driver charged with DWI
  • Collision tied up Route 110 in Melville

A Huntington Station man was arrested on a drunken driving charge after he caused a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Melville that left his passenger critically injured, police said.

The crash on Route 110 at Arrowood Lane happened at 8:25 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Alvarado Barrios-Martinez, 26, was driving a 1996 Honda Accord north on Route 110 when his car struck a 2014 Subaru Outback stopped at a red light, police said.

The Subaru then struck a 2016 BMW X3 which also was stopped at the light, police said.

A male passenger in the Accord was taken to Huntington Hospital in critical condition with a head injury, police said. A female passenger was taken to Hutington Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

CrimeRecent LI mug shots

Barrios-Martinez, 26, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Detectives urge anyone with information on the crash to call the Second squad at 631-854-8252.