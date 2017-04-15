A Huntington Station man was arrested on a drunken driving charge after he caused a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Melville that left his passenger critically injured, police said.
The crash on Route 110 at Arrowood Lane happened at 8:25 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
Alvarado Barrios-Martinez, 26, was driving a 1996 Honda Accord north on Route 110 when his car struck a 2014 Subaru Outback stopped at a red light, police said.
The Subaru then struck a 2016 BMW X3 which also was stopped at the light, police said.
A male passenger in the Accord was taken to Huntington Hospital in critical condition with a head injury, police said. A female passenger was taken to Hutington Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
Barrios-Martinez, 26, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Detectives urge anyone with information on the crash to call the Second squad at 631-854-8252.
