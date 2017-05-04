A Bay Shore man was arrested late Wednesday after he crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz while fleeing a state trooper who had tried to pull the car over on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, police said.

Dante S. Peoples, 18, was driving south shortly before 10:30 p.m. when the trooper “attempted to conduct a vehicle and traffic stop” at Exit 2W in Seaford, State Police said Thursday in a news release.

Peoples lost control of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz as he fled at the Exit 2W off ramp, “causing him to leave the roadway and crash into the tree line,” police said.

Peoples got out of the car and ran off but was caught, police said.

A passenger, Adrianna J. Markland, 22, of Bay Shore, stayed at the scene, police said.

Police then determined that the car had been reported stolen out of Suffolk County, police said.

Peoples was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle in the first degree; reckless endangerment in the second degree; unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree; criminal mischief in the fourth degree; and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

Markland was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, police said.

They were awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Nassau County.