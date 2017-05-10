A New Jersey man accused of driving drunk and hitting a pedestrian in the City of Long Beach has been ordered held without bail after, police said, they found he had six prior DWI convictions.
Larry D. Wooten, 50, of Newark, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after his vehicle hit a woman at Virginia Avenue and West Beech Street, Long Beach police said Tuesday.
The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.
Wooten was charged with two felony counts of driving while intoxicated with prior DWI convictions, three counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and one count of failure to have an ignition interlock, police said.
Wooten, whose license has been either suspended or revoked eight times, was arraigned Monday in Long Beach City Court, and Judge Frank Dikranis remanded him to the Nassau County jail in East Meadow, police said.
