A convicted felon who was an associate of former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke, was arrested after striking a woman with a two-by-four during a tenant-landlord dispute, police said Wednesday.

Lowrita Rickenbacker, 48, of Oakley Street in Massapequa, went to a home on Block Boulevard in Massapequa about 12:45 p.m. Monday to collect rent from an adult female tenant, police said.

Rickenbacker, who police said is either the landlord or was trying to collect rent for the landlord, had a “dispute with regard to money” and struck the tenant “a few times” with the piece of wood, “causing some injuries,” said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a department spokesman.

Rickenbacker was arrested by Seventh Precinct officers and charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

A 1995 Suffolk police internal affairs report said Burke had a personal relationship with Rickenbacker, who was described then as “a convicted felon known to be actively engaged in criminal conduct including the possession and sale of illegal drugs, prostitution and larceny.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

An attorney for Rickenbacker could not be reached for comment. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Burke was sentenced last year to 46 months in federal prison for assaulting Christopher Loeb — who had stolen a duffel bag containing pornography, sex toys and a gun belt from the chief’s department SUV — while Loeb was in custody and orchestrating a cover-up.