A former assistant general manager at an East Garden City hotel faces charges he falsified business records to steal more than $28,000 in a five-month period last year, Nassau County police said Thursday morning.
Scott Rubin, 33, of Bayside, Queens, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records and faces arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead. Police said he was arrested following an investigation by major case bureau detectives.
Police said the thefts occurred between Jan. 1, 2016, and May 28, 2016, while Rubin was employed as the assistant general manager for the Hyatt Place hotel on North Avenue.
According to a statement about the investigation, police said Rubin “was responsible for collecting cash deposits” at the hotel — and “was authorized to reverse transactions on business records” — but said he failed to enter cash payments he received into the hotel computer system. He also issued “false refunds, made fraudulent and unauthorized charges” on a company credit, police said, causing Hyatt a loss “in excess” of $28,000.
It was not immediately clear what lead police to investigate Rubin and it was not clear if he was represented by counsel.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.