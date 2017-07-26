Four Queens residents were arrested after one of them tried to pass a forged check in Bethpage, Nassau County police said.

Officers on patrol about 5 p.m. Tuesday noticed that a child in a 2004 Toyota Corolla pulling into a parking lot near TD Bank on Stewart Avenue was not in a child safety seat, police said.

Officers followed Suzette Lugo, 27, and her young daughter from the car into the bank, where they saw Lugo try to cash a forged check, police said.

After an investigation, officers arrested Lugo and found that the three other people who had remained in the car were all in possession of forged checks, police said. The three were identified as Hakim Bey, 28, Darien Wilson, 22, and Noel Billings, 27 — all residents of the Jamaica section of Queens.

Lugo was charged with possession of forged instruments, attempted grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Bey and Wilson were charged with possession of forged instruments and attempted grand larceny, and Billings was charged with attempted grand larceny, police said.

All four were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.