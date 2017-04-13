The bodies of four males who investigators believe are homicide victims were found in a Central Islip park, Suffolk County police said early Thursday morning.

Suffolk Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said the bodies “suffered significant trauma” and were discovered in a section of the park near Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street in Central Islip.

Their bodies were not skeletal remains, Meyers said. “We believe the homicides were committed recently,” he said.

He would not say how the victims died or release any additional details. The bodies were believed to have been found Wednesday, a source said.

The crime scene is near the southeast corner of the Central Islip Recreation Center, where police had blocked off several nearby streets and posted officers at intersections.

Their discovery comes slightly more than a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In September, the bodies of Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, were found beaten with bats and machetes — crimes that shocked the community and resulted in a monthslong sweep by Suffolk police aimed at wiping out the notorious street gang.

The girls’ killings led to the discovery of skeletal remains in a wooded area of Brentwood: three teenage boys who also were killed by MS-13 gang members, police said.

With Ellen Yan