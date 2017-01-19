A Franklin Square man is due in court on Thursday after being arrested early Tuesday morning in his own driveway — charged with drunken driving, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Court records show Keith Spollen, 41, of Wool Avenue, was ordered held on $35,000 bond or $20,000 cash bail after his appearance Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if Spollen is represented by counsel.

Nassau County police said Spollen was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday after officers responding to a broadcast call about an erratic driver located him turning onto Wool Avenue without signaling and attempted to make a traffic stop outside his home.

But, police said, instead of stopping, Spollen backed his 2005 Honda into his driveway and onto the lawn — then got into an altercation with officers, resisting arrest and causing an officer to get injured in the process. That officer, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts and contusions to his left hand, police said.

Spollen also was taken to a hospital by police ambulance, a trip during which he “kicked a Nassau Police Medic” in the shoulder and ribs, police said. The medic was treated for contusions.

Police said that after an investigation, Spollen was charged with the assault and with resisting arrest, as well as with driving while intoxicated and with “multiple” traffic infractions.