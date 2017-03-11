A Great Neck man was arrested and charged with robbery after he attacked a man behind a deli and stole his cellphone Friday evening, police said.

Rony Fernando Inestroza, 26, of Forest Row, punched his victim, a 43-year-old man, in the stomach behind the store on Middle Neck Road before removing his own belt and hitting the man in the head with the buckle, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The blows caused the victim to fall to the ground and his cellphone to fall out of his pocket, police said. Inestroza then grabbed the phone and ran, police said.

The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a laceration to his head but refused medical attention. The victim said he knew his attacker and possibly where he lived. Detectives sometime later were able to find Inestroza at his home, where he was arrested, police said.

Inestroza is being charged with first-degree robbery, police said. He faces additional charges for second-degree menacing stemming from an unrelated incident on Jan. 13 in Great Neck, police said.

He is set to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, police said. Attorney information for Inestroza was not immediately available.