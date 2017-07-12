A Greenport man who strangled a local woman and was nabbed half a day later in Riverhead faces arraignment Wednesday, Suffolk police said.
Jaime DeLeon-Tino, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michelle Schiavoni, 27, police said.
Southold Town police found Schiavoni’s body about 10 p.m. Monday inside her Second Street home, Suffolk police said.
Suffolk homicide detectives tracked down DeLeon-Tino on Osborne Avenue in Riverhead just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the homicide was not a domestic violence case. Investigators did not release other details, including any motive, whether the suspect and victim knew each other and what led town police to Schiavoni’s home.
Relatives of Schiavoni and DeLeon-Tino could not be reached Tuesday night.
DeLeon-Tino was held overnight at Southold Town police headquarters for arraignment in Southold Town Justice Court.
