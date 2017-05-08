A Uniondale man faces five counts of attempted murder after opening fire on a group of people last August in a Hempstead yard, shooting two of them, police said early Monday.
A 37-year-old man in the yard was shot in the stomach and a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot, Nassau County police said in a news release. The other three people in the yard on Cameron Avenue were not injured, police said.
The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.
Jose Barahona, 19, of Clare Road, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday at parking field 5 in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, police said.
The shooting took place at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 17, police said. They did not say what led up to the shooting, or what led investigators to Barahona.
He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead on five counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.