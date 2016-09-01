A 17-year-old waiting for his order outside a Uniondale pizza shop was robbed in broad daylight Wednesday by two suspects, one with a gun, who stole his bicycle, police said.

Nassau County police said the robbery occurred outside a Domino’s at 935 Front St. at 2:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police said detectives believe the suspects are teens, maybe 15 or 16 years old. One wore a white sleeveless T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and carried a chrome-plated handgun, police said. Police said the other carried a black backpack.

Police said the victim, whose identity was not released, was waiting outside the store for his cousin, who was inside picking up their order, when the two suspects approached him. One suspect was on a bicycle, the other on foot.

The suspect who was on foot displayed the handgun, police said — and, according to the police timeline of events, then told the victim “not to do anything.” The victim then walked away, leaving his gray BMX-style bike with black-and-yellow markings, as well as his cousin’s bicycle, police said.

The suspect who was on foot then jumped onto the victim’s bike and fled, along with the second suspect, who was already riding a gray BMX-style bike — leaving the cousin’s bicycle behind at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim and his cousin then jumped on the cousin’s bike and gave chase on Fenimore Avenue, but broke off that chase when the armed suspect drew the gun from his waistband and pointed it at them.

The suspects were last seen fleeing southbound on Maple Avenue, police said.

Detectives are now asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.