A Hempstead man sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, later stabbed a woman outside a bar, and then returned to the girlfriend’s apartment, where he beat and stabbed her after she saw what had happened to her child, police said.
Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, weapons possession and assault, Nassau County police said.
The series of events began to unfold late Tuesday when Alvarado-Ventura was in his girlfriend’s Hempstead apartment with the woman’s daughter, 4-year-old son and a baby sitter who also lived in the apartment, police said.
The 2-year-old was crying when Alvarado-Ventura left the apartment about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
He went to the nearby El Mariachi Loco, a bar at 277 Fulton St., where he got in a dispute with a woman about 2:30 a.m. over a marijuana sale, police said.
The woman left the bar and was confronted by Alvarado-Ventura in a rear parking lot, where he punched and kicked her and stabbed her with a knife several times, causing a lung collapse, police said.
That victim was taken to the hospital, but Alvarado-Ventura had left before police arrived and returned to his girlfriend’s apartment about 3:15 a.m., police said.
At 4:15 a.m. his girlfriend came home from work, “and observes that her two-year-old daughter has suffered severe injuries that were inflicted by him,” Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday.
An argument ensued and Alvarado-Ventura punched the woman and stabbed her several times, police said. The woman was able to get her children into another area of the apartment and someone placed a call to police, according to the news release.
“Upon Hempstead Police arrival, Alvarado-Ventura, who had since fallen asleep, was placed under arrest without further incident,” the news release said.
All the assault victims were hospitalized for treatment, police said.
