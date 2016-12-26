Investigators are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man on Christmas night in Central Islip, leaving him seriously injured — and lying in the roadway, police said.
Suffolk County police said authorities were alerted to the incident in a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Arriving emergency responders found Salvador Pocasangre of Central Islip in the roadway on Route 111 and transported him to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with undisclosed serious injuries. His condition was not immediately known on Monday.
Police said Pocasangre was walking along the southbound shoulder of Route 111 when he was struck by the vehicle in question at the intersection of Jewel Street. A passing motorist called 911, police said.
Police said the Major Case Unit detectives are conducting the investigation, but did not immediately disclose what evidence may have been recovered from the scene or through potential witnesses.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and all callers are eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest in the case.
