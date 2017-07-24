A home health care agency worker from Hampton Bays was arrested Monday and charged with sexually abusing a mentally disabled client on a boat, police said.

Southampton Town police said Anthony Raniello, 70, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and now faces arraignment Monday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said Raniello, a “direct care professional” with a home health care agency in Lake Ronkonkoma, picked up the victim, 21, at a home in the Town of Southampton and then took the victim to his boat in Hampton Bays, where the sex abuse occurred.

With Lisa Irizarry