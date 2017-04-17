A homeless man was charged with menacing a parishioner and threatening to shoot the man and other worshippers on Easter Sunday in a Baldwin church, police said.
Jose Rodriguez, 50, entered Iglesia Despertar Church on Grand Avenue about 6:30 p.m. and approached a man he knew, Nassau County police said Monday morning.
Rodriguez “put his fist up to the male victim’s face and stated he was going to kill him,” police said in a news release.
“Rodriguez then placed his hand to his pants pocket to indicate he had a weapon and stated out loud that he was going to come back to shoot the victim and other worshippers in the church, placing all in fear of their safety,” the news release said.
Rodriguez walked away and was arrested a short distance from the church by responding officers from the First Precinct, police said.
He was awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of menacing, making a terroristic threat, and disruption or disturbance of a religious service, funeral, burial or memorial service, police said.
