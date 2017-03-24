A Glen Cove house cleaner is accused of stealing the diamond from her employer’s $15,000 ring and replacing it with a fake, police said.

Lina Henriquez, 40, was arrested and charged with grand larceny Friday after she was caught earlier that day stuffing her pockets with the victim’s cash, Glen Cove police said.

Henriquez is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.

Lt. John Nagle said the stolen diamond was not recovered but the cash was returned when police questioned Henriquez at the employer’s Jefferson Street home in Glen Cove.

Henriquez was not charged with that theft, Nagle said. It was unclear whether she was represented by an attorney.

Police said the resident reported Feb. 20 that the diamond from an antique ring appraised at about $15,000 had been taken, prompting an investigation.

On Friday at 11:45 a.m., police said the victim, watching on a home surveillance camera, observed Henriquez removing money from a bedroom closet and placing it in her pocket.

The resident called police who responded and made the arrest.