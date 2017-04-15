Police identify 4 victims in Central Islip park slayings
Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said police are continuing their investigation into the brutal slayings of four young men found in a Central Islip park, adding that “all indications are that this is the work of MS-13,” a violent gang thought to be behind a spate of killings in the area. Sini identified the four victims found at the park: Jorge Tigre 18, of Bellport, Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue, Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, of Brentwood.
At a press conference on Thursday, April 13, 2017, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini announces a reward for the arrest of those responsible for the killing of four male victims. The four victims were found behind a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip on April 12, 2017.
A photo of a 10-year-old Justin Llivicura sits amid candles in the family living room in East Patchogue. Llivicura is one of four young men who was found killed in a Central Islip park.
A first look at scene where four bodies were found behind a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip, as Town of Islip workers clean blood spatter at the crime scene on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Victims Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Florida, Michael Banegas, 18, of Brentwood, Jorge Tigre and Justin Llivicura, 16, both of Bellport. All are believed to be the four young men found in the park in Central Islip on Wednesday, April 12, 1017.
Marleni Villalobos, aunt of victim Jefferson Villalobos, cries at the site on Friday, April 14, 2017, where he his body was found behind a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip.
Family members of victims Michael Banegas and Jefferson Villalobos, cry at the site where the ouths were killed on Friday, April 14, 2017, behind a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip.
Anna Villalobos, far right, mother of victim Jefferson Villalobos, cries at the site on Friday, April 14 2017, where her son's body was found in a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip, along with three others.
Lourdes Banegas, mother of victim Michael Banegas, cries at the site on Friday, April 14, 2017, where his body was found behind a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip.
A makeshift memorial at site on Friday, April 14, 2017, where four bodies were found behind a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip.
Suffolk County Police investigate the crime scene where four bodies were found in the woods near the Central Islip Recreation Center. April 13, 2017.
Investigators in a park on Clayton Street in Central Islip on Thursday, April 13, 2017, as homicide investigators probed the death of four bodies deep in the woods. Police believe the killings are gang-related.
