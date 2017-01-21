Community complaints led officials to uncover an illegal gambling club in Huntington Station on Friday evening, police said.
Officers from Suffolk County’s Second Precinct crime section and Huntington Town code enforcement went to the Chiquito Deli at 1962 New York Ave. around 10:15 p.m. to conduct a State Liquor Authority inspection, police said in a news release.
In the basement, the officials found about 30 people and dice tables, dice, joker poker machines, cash and drugs, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Huntington Station resident Juan Antonio Susana Corona, 45, described by police as the manager of the deli, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal nuisance, second-degree promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device, police said. Under the Alcohol Beverage Control Law, Corona was also charged with consumption on a licensed premise, gambling and the sale of alcohol without the appropriate license, police said. All the charges against him are misdemeanors, police said.
Attorney information for Corona was not immediately available. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, police said.
Fire code violations were also issued by the code enforcement officers, including for improper use under the town’s building code, police said. Several others were charged under Huntington Town Code for open alcohol violations, police said.
