Nassau County police are investigating an aggravated harassment incident in Rockville Centre.

Police said racist graffiti was spray-painted on a telephone pole and a swastika was drawn on a tree in front of a home on Brower Avenue.

Detectives believe the incident happened between April 14 and April 18.

The Rockville Centre Police Department first investigated before handing it over to Nassau police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.