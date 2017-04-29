Suffolk County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding shots being fired into a home in North Amityville Friday night.
There were no injuries, police said.
Police said the shots were fired into a residence on Great Neck Road at 6:05 p.m., but no suspects had been found.
Police said no additional details were immediately available and the investigation is continuing.
