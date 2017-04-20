A man wearing a bandanna over his face and a hood on his head robbed a Stony Brook bank Thursday morning, police said.
Detectives are investigating the robbery that happened about 8:45 a.m. in a Chase branch at 2210 Nesconset Hwy., Suffolk County police said.
The man, described as “between 25 and 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and between 180 and 200 pounds” demanded money from a teller, who complied, police said.
The robber, wearing gloves and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with gray pants, ran off, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.
