Police are searching for two men in a pickup truck who approached two young boys on a street in Seaford early Tuesday evening, asking them if they “needed a ride.”
When the boys, ages 11 and 12, said they needed to call their parents, Nassau County police said the men fled.
The “stranger danger” incident occurred at the intersection of Bayview Street and Ocean Avenue at about 6:40 p.m., police said.
Police the vehicle was an older model pickup, white, possibly a Ford — with what are believed to be New York plates.
“The truck had a ladder in the back,” police said.
The driver had gray curly hair, police said. Police said the passenger had short black hair — and a receding hairline.
Police urged anyone with information about the incident or the occupants to call 911 or the Seventh Precinct at 516-573-6752.
All calls will remain confidential.
