Police are searching for an armed robber who stuck up a gas station early Monday in Westbury, stealing cash.
The robbery occurred at the Conoco gas station on Union Avenue at 12:18 a.m., Nassau County police said.
No one was injured.
Police said the suspect, wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt and armed with a handgun, entered the station and approached clerk, demanding cash. The attendant complied and the robber fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police did not detail how much was taken.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
All calls will remain confidential.
