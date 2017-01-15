A man being pursued for possible drunken driving was shot by police in Medford early Sunday after he refused to comply with their orders, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. on North Ocean Avenue, just south of Long Island Avenue, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 34-year-old man was being pursued on suspicion of drunk driving. “The man did not comply with officer’s commands and resisted arrest. The officer discharged his weapon one time, striking the individual in the shoulder. The man is in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital,” the release said.

The officer was dragged at the original scene, a law enforcement source said.

“There is a full and thorough investigation underway,” the release said. The department would not release the names of the officer or the suspect involved.

Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk Police Benevolent Association, said that an officer was injured while trying to make an initial traffic stop. There was a pursuit, he said, and the same officer who was originally injured then shot the suspect in the shoulder during a conflict before the arrest. He described the suspect’s injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

Regarding the officer, DiGerolamo said: “He’s OK. We’re thankful his injuries were not more significant.”

A dozen Suffolk police cars and a police command post was on the scene examining a red SUV with what appears to be a shot-out driver’s side window.

A Suffolk officer carried a brown bag marked “evidence” from the SUV shortly after 10:30 a.m. and a department truck then took it away.

Suffolk homicide detectives, who investigate police-involved shootings, were also on the scene.