Suffolk County police are investigating a police-involved shooting early Sunday on the Sunrise Highway south service road at North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue, a spokesman said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. and is believed to have involved a police pursuit of a suspect during which at least one shot was fired, the spokesman said.

Police remained on the scene at 8 a.m. but further information was not immediately available.