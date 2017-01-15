Suffolk County police investigate the scene of a police-involved shooting on the Sunrise Highway south service road at North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Credit: James Carbone)
Suffolk County police are investigating a police-involved shooting early Sunday on the Sunrise Highway south service road at North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue, a spokesman said.
The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. and is believed to have involved a police pursuit of a suspect during which at least one shot was fired, the spokesman said.
Police remained on the scene at 8 a.m. but further...
Police remained on the scene at 8 a.m. but further information was not immediately available.
