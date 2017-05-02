A motorist on the Long Island Expressway was arrested under Leandra’s Law after she drove drunk with her minor children were in the vehicle, Nassau County police said Tuesday.
A Highway Patrol officer pulled over a BMW westbound near Exit 40 in Jericho about 11:50 p.m. Monday after it crossed lane markings and almost hit the center median, police said.
The driver, Dayna J. Gambino, 23, was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, police said.
Her daughters, age 2 and 6, were left in the custody of a family member, police said.
Gambino was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.