A Maryland woman driving with two children in the rear seat was arrested in Port Washington on drunken driving charges, Nassau County police said.
Flavia Paulina Munoz Marchant, 38, of Point of Rocks, was charged under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with children 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
Her 2012 Nissan was northbound on Port Washington Boulevard when she was pulled over at 5:45 a.m. Sunday for failing to stay in her lane, police said.
An 8-year-old and a 15-year-old in the rear seat were released to their father, police said.
She was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to stay in a single lane, police said.
Online court records show bail was set at $1,000 bond or $500 cash.
