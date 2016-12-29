A Long Beach man on Christmas Day broke into a woman’s residence, held a loaded handgun to her head and then reportedly led police on a brief chase before being arrested, authorities said.
Lachance Bryant, 31, is charged with burglary, kidnapping, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, Long Beach Police said.
He is scheduled to appear Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police and court records.
Bryant forcibly entered a woman’s residence near Park Place and West Park Avenue on Christmas Day and responding Long Beach officers spotted him fleeing the area.
He was arrested near the Long Beach railroad station and found to be in possession of two handguns, according to reports.
Court documents say Bryant held a loaded gun to the woman’s head and threatened to kill her.
Bryant is known to Long Beach police for prior arrests. He served 5 years in prison for a 2005 conviction for first-degree attempted assault, according to state prison records.
In March 2015 he was arraigned on second-degree attempted murder charges for shooting a man in the chest with birdshot, according to authorities.
No public record of the 2015 attempted murder case against Bryant now exists, according to the clerk’s office in Nassau County Court.
In general, criminal cases that end in a defendant’s favor are then sealed.
