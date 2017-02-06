Suffolk County police say they need help to find the driver of a pickup that hit a man while backing out of a 7-Eleven parking lot in Ronkonkoma last month.
The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Jan. 12 when a man driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck backed out of a space at 876 Johnson Ave., police said in a news release. The truck struck a male passerby and the driver fled, heading west on Johnson Avenue, police said.
The driver is a man in his early 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a black wool cap and a black zippered sweatshirt. He is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips can call 800-220-8477.
