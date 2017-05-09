Nassau Robbery Squad detectives are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Roosevelt on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the 1 p.m. robbery occurred when the man walked into Bethpage Federal Credit Union at 405 Nassau Rd. and handed a demand note to a teller.

The suspect, who displayed no weapon, ran away in an unknown direction after the teller complied, police said in a news release. No one was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that there were seven employees and three customers in the bank at the time.

Police described the suspect as about 25 years old, standing 6 feet tall with a stocky build and wearing glasses, a brown long-sleeved shirt, bluejeans and a black knit hat.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.