Nassau County police are looking for the man who made “threatening” demands at an East Meadow bank and took off with cash Friday afternoon.
After the teller at Capital One branch on Merrick Avenue gave him the money, he ran east on Warren Street toward Gates Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported among the four employees and one customer in the bank during the holdup about 2:30 p.m., police said.
The suspect is 40 to 50 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, authorities said. He wore a tan knitted hat, sunglasses, dark jacket and dark pants.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
