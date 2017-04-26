A man with buzz haircut and fingerless gloves robbed a Centereach bank Wednesday, Suffolk police said.
He verbally demanded money from a teller at the Capital One bank on Middle Country Road about 3:25 p.m. and took off with cash, police said in a news release.
He appeared to be in his mid- to late 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and had a thin build, police said. He wore a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black baggy pants, a black baseball cap and wool fingerless gloves, police said.
Detectives in the major case unit ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
