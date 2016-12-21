Suffolk police want the public’s help to find the man who held up a bank in Commack on Wednesday.

The robber passed a note demanding cash to a teller at the Chase Bank on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway about 4:30 p.m. and ran off with money, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The suspect had a mustache and a scruffy beard, and was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and in his late 20s to early 30s, police said. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black gloves, police said.

See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats

Major case unit detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.