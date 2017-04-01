Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station attendant in Farmingdale, Nassau County police said Saturday.
The man entered the Sunoco Gas station on Fulton Street wearing a black mask and armed with a silver handgun about 1:35 a.m. Friday, police said.
The robber approached the 31-year-old attendant and demanded cash from the register, police said. After the attendant opened the register, the robber jumped over the counter and grabbed the cash himself, police said. He then fled west through the parking lot. The attendant was not hurt, police said.
Investigators said the robber was between 5 foot 10 and 5 foot 11 and in his 20s. He had a thin build and wore a black button down shirt, gray jeans, gray sneakers, gloves, a black skull cap and a black scarf covering his face, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.