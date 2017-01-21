Authorities are searching for a man who roughed up a motel worker and made off with a wad of cash, Nassau County police said Saturday.
The incident began when the robber entered the Floral Park Motor Lodge on Jericho Turnpike shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, police said.
The robber was caught on surveillance camera slowly walking into the motel and putting the hood of his coat over his head. Once inside, he grabbed the woman behind the counter by her hair, told her he had a gun and demanded money, police said.
The victim directed him to a top desk drawer. He then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and hurried out of the motel, police said.
The victim was not injured, police said.
The robber was described by police as 5-foot-8 with a stocky build, 30 to 35 years old, police said. He wore a black hooded jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
