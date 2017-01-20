A man got away after robbing a Chase bank in Ronkonkoma on Friday afternoon, Suffolk police said.
He handed a note demanding cash to a teller at the bank on Portion Road about 3:20 p.m., then ran off with money, police said.
He appeared to be in his 20s, between 5 feet to 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a thin build, police said. He wore a black, zipper jacket with an Everlast logo and a dark-colored baseball cap with a circular emblem on the front and gold detail on the brim, authorities said.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
