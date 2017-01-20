A man got away after robbing a Chase bank in Ronkonkoma on Friday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

He handed a note demanding cash to a teller at the bank on Portion Road about 3:20 p.m., then ran off with money, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He appeared to be in his 20s, between 5 feet to 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a thin build, police said. He wore a black, zipper jacket with an Everlast logo and a dark-colored baseball cap with a circular emblem on the front and gold detail on the brim, authorities said.

See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.