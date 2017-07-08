Police are looking for two robbers who roughed up a man before they stole his smartphone and cash in New Cassel early Saturday morning, Nassau County police said.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was walking in front of 213 Sylvester St. when the robbers approached about 4 a.m., police said in a news release.
The two men punched the victim several times in the head and body causing several bruises, police said. They then stole the victim’s iPhone and cash before running away, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and treated for his injuries, police said.
Both robbers are about 30 years old, stand 5 feet 8 inches, with stocky builds and weighing about 200 pounds, police said. One of the robbers had a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
