Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the person or people who blew up a mailbox at a Hampton Bays home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
(Credit: Suffolk County)
Someone blew up a Hampton Bays mailbox with fireworks Saturday, authorities said in offering a reward to find the culprit in the case.
Fireworks with the name Turning Head was used to damage a mailbox on Romana Drive, Southampton Town police said. As seen in photos, the 16-shot bundle caused front and top damage to what appears to be a black, metal mailbox and burned some of the papers and...
Fireworks with the name Turning Head was used to damage a mailbox on Romana Drive, Southampton Town police said. As seen in photos, the 16-shot bundle caused front and top damage to what appears to be a black, metal mailbox and burned some of the papers and letters inside.
Detectives were not immediately available Wednesday night to offer other details, including whether the house’s occupants were targeted or whether it was a random act.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
