An Islip Terrace man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with robbing a bank in North Babylon last August after failing in an attempt to rob another bank in Medford in June, Suffolk County police said.
Dennis Weiss, 38, was arrested by Major Case Unit detectives at about 12:15 p.m., police said. He was charged with third-degree attempted robbery and third-degree robbery and faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if Weiss is represented by counsel.
Police said Weiss had attempted to rob a Chase bank branch on Route 112 in Medford on June 22 and said he successfully robbed a Capital One bank branch on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon on Aug. 25.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
In that robbery, police said, Weiss entered the bank at about 4:05 p.m., approached a teller — and demanded cash. The teller complied and Weiss fled on foot.
Police did not detail what led detectives to arrest Weiss.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.