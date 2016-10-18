Police responding to a shots-fired 911 call in East Patchogue late Monday found a man, shot in the leg, at the corner of Americus and Brookhaven avenues.

Suffolk County police said the man, identified only as 44 years old, was transported to nearby Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center where he was in stable condition. The shooting occurred at about 11:45 p.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known. Police said there have been no arrests.

DataGun crime numbersSee alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats

The investigation is continuing.