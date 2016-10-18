Suffolk County police investigate a shooting on Americus and Brookhaven avenues in East Patchogue late Monday, Oct. 18, 2016. Police responding to a shots-fired 911 call found a 44-year-old man shot in the leg. (Credit: Chris Sabella)
The circumstances...
Police responding to a shots-fired 911 call in East Patchogue late Monday found a man, shot in the leg, at the corner of Americus and Brookhaven avenues.
Suffolk County police said the man, identified only as 44 years old, was transported to nearby Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center where he was in stable condition. The shooting occurred at about 11:45 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known. Police said there have been no arrests.
The investigation is continuing.
