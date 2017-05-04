Detectives are investigating the shooting of a man who was riding a dirt bike Wednesday night in Bellport, police said Thursday.
Steven Reid, 20, of Calverton, was shot in the neck shortly before 7 p.m. as he was riding in the 600 block of Hoffman Avenue, Assistant Suffolk County Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in an emailed statement.
Reid was transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” Meyers said, then later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital.
