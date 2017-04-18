Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help in finding the man who tried to rob a Coram hair salon in February.
The man entered the Caribbean Hair Salon at 35 Middle Country Road about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 and, speaking in Spanish, demanded cash, police said.
He indicated he had a gun, but the cashier refused to comply and he fled on foot, police said.
Anyone with information on case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. There is a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.