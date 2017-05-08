Suffolk police are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who used counterfeit money last month at a Home Depot in Deer Park.
Police said the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Commack Road, where a man used counterfeit $100 bills to pay for a drill and drill set valued at more than $320.
The man was described as in his middle to late 20s and police said he left in a late model dark-colored, possibly black, Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
