The two people found dead at a Commack motel Wednesday in a murder-suicide have been identified as a Queens couple, Suffolk police said Monday night.

Omar Torres, 31, killed Yesenia Abreu, 29, before shooting himself, homicide detectives said. No note was found in the room, police said.

Abreu, of 73rd Street in Glendale, was not shot and her cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner, police said.

Their bodies were found in a room they had booked at Commack Motor Inn when staff tried to get in but the door was locked, police said.

Investigators said Torres, of 65th Place in Glendale, paid the daily bill for the room Tuesday morning, one of the last times he was seen alive.

The two had been at the motel for several days, police said, and detectives hope the motel surveillance cameras will help piece together what happened, including when Abreu may have died.

Management at the inn on Jericho Turnpike called police about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after employees found the bodies in a room at the back of the complex, police said.

“It was past checkout time,” homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said Wednesday night. “Management went to clean the room, and they couldn’t gain entry. Maintenance went into the room, and they found a man and a woman dead.”

A gun was found in the room, police said, and detectives are looking into how Torres got it.

Just before dark that night, a police flatbed truck took away a silver sedan with Massachusetts plates.