Riverhead Town police are investigating after a masked man attempted to rob a grocery Friday night.
Police said the man entered Riverhead Supermarket & Deli, on West Main Street, at 9:20 p.m. He displayed a black handgun and demanded money, although he did not receive any.
The man then fled on foot, and store employees called police.
Police said the man was wearing rubber mask, a green and white shirt and jeans. Those with information asked to call the Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.
